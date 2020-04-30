News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 30, 2020 17:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|First Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG200430OTHRYB3B
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2020, as attached for information:(1) News Release - CMT posts 1Q 2020 distributable income of S$31.6 million;(2) 2020 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement, Auditors' Report on review of Interim Financial Information and Independent Financial Adviser's Opinion in respect of Interim Financial Information; and(3) Presentation Slides - First Quarter 2020 Financial Results