News
Change Of Share Registrar And Place Where The Register Of Members And Index Is Kept
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 30, 2020 17:49
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change of Share Registrar and place where the Register of Members and Index is kept
|Announcement Reference
|SG200430OTHRB65C
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.