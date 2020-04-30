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News

Change Of Share Registrar And Place Where The Register Of Members And Index Is Kept

30 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 30, 2020 17:49
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of Share Registrar and place where the Register of Members and Index is kept
Announcement Reference SG200430OTHRB65C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 237,125 bytes)
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