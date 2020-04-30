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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - CMMT Commits Up To RM35.0 Million Of Rental Relief To Support Affected Tenants

30 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 30, 2020 17:52
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust-CMMT commits up to RM35m of rental relief to support affected tenants
Announcement Reference SG200430OTHRDAW1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter as attached for information.

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