News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - CMMT Commits Up To RM35.0 Million Of Rental Relief To Support Affected Tenants
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 30, 2020 17:52
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust-CMMT commits up to RM35m of rental relief to support affected tenants
|Announcement Reference
|SG200430OTHRDAW1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter as attached for information.