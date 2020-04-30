News
Ascott Residence Trust - 1Q 2020 Business Update
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 30, 2020 20:08
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - 1Q 2020 Business Update
|Announcement Reference
|SG200430OTHR03FS
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust have today issued the attached presentation slides for information.