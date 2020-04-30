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News

Ascott Residence Trust - 1Q 2020 Business Update

30 Apr 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 30, 2020 20:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - 1Q 2020 Business Update
Announcement Reference SG200430OTHR03FS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust have today issued the attached presentation slides for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,328,047 bytes)
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