News
Change Of Interest In Guangzhou Kai Ke Xing Mao Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 3, 2020 17:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Change of interest in Guangzhou Kai Ke Xing Mao Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG200803OTHRUGR9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.