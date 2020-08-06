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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Notice Of Further Application Hearing Date

06 Aug 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 6, 2020 23:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust: Notice of Further Application Hearing Date
Announcement Reference SG200806OTHRBNW2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 41,629 bytes)
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