News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 7, 2020 6:44
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG200807OTHRN1PC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand registers 1H 2020 PATMI of S$96.6 million2) 2020 First Half Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - 1H 2020 Financial Results4) CapitaLand Group Residential and Strata Sales Pipeline as at 30 June 2020