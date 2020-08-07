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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

07 Aug 2020 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 7, 2020 6:44
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG200807OTHRN1PC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release - CapitaLand registers 1H 2020 PATMI of S$96.6 million2) 2020 First Half Financial Statements Announcement3) Presentation Slides - 1H 2020 Financial Results4) CapitaLand Group Residential and Strata Sales Pipeline as at 30 June 2020

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  1. Press Release (Size: 97,646 bytes)
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