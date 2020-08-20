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News

No Adjustment To Conversion Price Of Convertible Bonds

20 Aug 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 20, 2020 18:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title No Adjustment To Conversion Price Of Convertible Bonds
Announcement Reference SG200820OTHRPM8Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 41,166 bytes)
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