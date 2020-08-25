News
Citi-REITAS-SGX C-Suite Singapore REITs & Sponsors Forum (25 August 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 24, 2020 18:01
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Citi-REITAS-SGX C-Suite Singapore REITS & Sponsors Forum (25 August 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200824OTHR059P
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.