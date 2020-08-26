News
Macquarie ASEAN Virtual Conference (26 August 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 25, 2020 17:53
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Macquarie ASEAN Virtual Conference (26 August 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200825OTHR67CI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.