News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Receipt Of Approval In-Principle For Listing And Quotation Of Up To 2,780.6 Million New Units Of CapitaLand Mall Trust Pursuant To The Merger
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 31, 2020 6:42
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Mall Trust - Receipt of AIP for Listing & Quotation of up to 2,780.6 mil of new CMT units
|Announcement Reference
|SG200831OTHRUI3M
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.