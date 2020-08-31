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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Receipt Of Approval In-Principle For Listing And Quotation Of Up To 2,780.6 Million New Units Of CapitaLand Mall Trust Pursuant To The Merger

31 Aug 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 31, 2020 6:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Receipt of AIP for Listing & Quotation of up to 2,780.6 mil of new CMT units
Announcement Reference SG200831OTHRUI3M
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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