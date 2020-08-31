News
Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$350,000,000 4.30% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2020 Issued Pursuant To CapitaLand Treasury Limited's S$3,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 31, 2020 17:39
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Redemption on maturity of S$350M 4.30% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2020 under CTL S$3B MMTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG200831OTHR7F9Q
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.