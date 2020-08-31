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Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$350,000,000 4.30% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2020 Issued Pursuant To CapitaLand Treasury Limited's S$3,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

31 Aug 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 31, 2020 17:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Redemption on maturity of S$350M 4.30% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2020 under CTL S$3B MMTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG200831OTHR7F9Q
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 37,277 bytes)
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