News
Daiwa Investment And UBS Global Real Estate CEO/CFO Conferences (1 And 2 Dec 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 1, 2020 6:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Daiwa Investment and UBS Global Real Estate CEO/CFO Conferences (1 & 2 Dec 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG201201OTHR8I2N
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.