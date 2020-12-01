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About Us
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Global

English

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News

Daiwa Investment And UBS Global Real Estate CEO/CFO Conferences (1 And 2 Dec 2020)

01 Dec 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 1, 2020 6:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daiwa Investment and UBS Global Real Estate CEO/CFO Conferences (1 & 2 Dec 2020)
Announcement Reference SG201201OTHR8I2N
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

Attachments

  1. Daiwa (Size: 3,374,582 bytes)
  2. UBS (Size: 3,190,204 bytes)
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