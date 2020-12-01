News
S$650,000,000 2.80 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2025 - Payment Of Interest
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 1, 2020 17:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Interest Payment for SGD650M 2.80% Convertible Bonds due 2025
|Announcement Reference
|SG201201OTHREMPR
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.