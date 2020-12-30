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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Completion Of The Proposed Acquisition Of The Balance 49.0% Of The Shares Of The Company Which Holds Rock Square

30 Dec 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 30, 2020 18:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of Proposed Acquisition of balance 49% of shares of the Company which holds Rock Square
Announcement Reference SG201230OTHRVH8J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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