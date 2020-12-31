News
Ascott Residence Trust - Agreements Relating To Master Leases For Certain Properties In France
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 31, 2020 12:59
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART - Agreements relating to Master Leases for certain Properties in France
|Announcement Reference
|SG201231OTHRZB99
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (as manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust), have today issued the announcement in relation to Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), as attached for information.