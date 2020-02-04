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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Completion Of Divestment Of No. 202 Kallang Bahru

04 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 4, 2020 17:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Completion of Divestment of No. 202 Kallang Bahru
Announcement Reference SG200204OTHR2YF4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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