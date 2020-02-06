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Ascendas India Trust - Payment Of Base Fee And Performance Fee By Way Of Issue Of New Units In Ascendas India Trust

06 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 6, 2020 18:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas India Trust - Payment of Base Fee and Performance Fee by Way of Issue of New Units
Announcement Reference SG200206OTHRZB43
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 127,140 bytes)
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