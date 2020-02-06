News
Ascendas India Trust - Payment Of Base Fee And Performance Fee By Way Of Issue Of New Units In Ascendas India Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 6, 2020 18:06
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas India Trust - Payment of Base Fee and Performance Fee by Way of Issue of New Units
|Announcement Reference
|SG200206OTHRZB43
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.