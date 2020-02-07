News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 7, 2020 7:08
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG200207OTHRULUK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ( CRCT ), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019, as attached for information:(1) CRCT News Release: [CRCT's FY2019...](2) CRCT 2019 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement; and(3) CRCT Presentation Slides - 2019 Full Year Financial Results.