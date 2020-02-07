CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

07 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 7, 2020 7:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG200207OTHRULUK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ( CRCT ), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019, as attached for information:(1) CRCT News Release: [CRCT's FY2019...](2) CRCT 2019 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement; and(3) CRCT Presentation Slides - 2019 Full Year Financial Results.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 277,541 bytes)
Back to top