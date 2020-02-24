News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - CMT Commits Support For CapitaLand's Relief Package For Mall Tenants Affected By COVID-19
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 24, 2020 7:08
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMT - CMT commits support for CapitaLand's relief package for mall tenants affected by COVID-19
|Announcement Reference
|SG200224OTHRJH65
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter as attached for information.