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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - CMT Commits Support For CapitaLand's Relief Package For Mall Tenants Affected By COVID-19

24 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 24, 2020 7:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMT - CMT commits support for CapitaLand's relief package for mall tenants affected by COVID-19
Announcement Reference SG200224OTHRJH65
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter as attached for information.

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