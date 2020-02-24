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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Ascendas REIT Divests No. 25 Changi South Street 1 In Singapore

24 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 24, 2020 17:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascenda Reit - Ascendas Reit divests No. 25 Changi South Street 1 in Singapore
Announcement Reference SG200224OTHRMMD6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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