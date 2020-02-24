News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Ascendas REIT Divests No. 25 Changi South Street 1 In Singapore
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 24, 2020 17:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascenda Reit - Ascendas Reit divests No. 25 Changi South Street 1 in Singapore
|Announcement Reference
|SG200224OTHRMMD6
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.