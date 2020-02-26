News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 26, 2020 6:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG200226OTHR9D8Z
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and investor presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release -CapitaLand achieves FY 2019 PATMI of S$2.14 billion, year-on-year increase of 21.2%2) 2019 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement3) Investor Presentation Slides - FY 2019 Financial Results4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 31 December 2019