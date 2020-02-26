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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

26 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 26, 2020 6:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG200226OTHR9D8Z
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and investor presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1) News Release -CapitaLand achieves FY 2019 PATMI of S$2.14 billion, year-on-year increase of 21.2%2) 2019 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement3) Investor Presentation Slides - FY 2019 Financial Results4) CapitaLand Property Portfolio as at 31 December 2019

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  1. Press Release (Size: 478,498 bytes)
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