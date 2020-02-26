News
Changes To Board Committee Composition
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 26, 2020 6:23
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Changes to Board Committee Composition
|Announcement Reference
|SG200226OTHRRCUE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.