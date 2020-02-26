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About Us
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Global

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News

Change To Half-Yearly Reporting

26 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 26, 2020 6:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change to Half-Yearly Reporting
Announcement Reference SG200226OTHROO2A
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 65,703 bytes)
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