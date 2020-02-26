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News

Acquisition Of 100% Interest In Patron Arlington, S.a.r.l.

26 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 26, 2020 6:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of 100% Interest in Patron Arlington, S.a.r.l.
Announcement Reference SG200226OTHRHQE4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 78,855 bytes)
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