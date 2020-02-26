News
Acquisition Of 100% Interest In Patron Arlington, S.a.r.l.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 26, 2020 6:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Acquisition of 100% Interest in Patron Arlington, S.a.r.l.
|Announcement Reference
|SG200226OTHRHQE4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.