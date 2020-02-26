News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendas India Trust, Ascott Residence Trust And CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Change To Half-Yearly Reporting
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 26, 2020 6:55
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AREIT, AIT, Ascott Reit and CRCT - Change to Half-Yearly Reporting
|Announcement Reference
|SG200226OTHR2TF2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AREIT)(2) Ascendas India Trust (AIT)(3) Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit)(4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT)