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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendas India Trust, Ascott Residence Trust And CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Change To Half-Yearly Reporting

26 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 26, 2020 6:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AREIT, AIT, Ascott Reit and CRCT - Change to Half-Yearly Reporting
Announcement Reference SG200226OTHR2TF2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following listed funds have today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AREIT)(2) Ascendas India Trust (AIT)(3) Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit)(4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT)

Attachments

  1. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Size: 81,112 bytes)
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