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CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust - Quarterly Financial Results Reporting

26 Feb 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 26, 2020 7:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust - Quarterly Financial Results Reporting
Announcement Reference SG200226OTHRBB0S
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, have today issued announcements on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. CapitaLand Commercial Trust (Size: 72,815 bytes)
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