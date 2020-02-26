News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust - Quarterly Financial Results Reporting
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 26, 2020 7:01
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust - Quarterly Financial Results Reporting
|Announcement Reference
|SG200226OTHRBB0S
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, have today issued announcements on the above matter, as attached for information.