News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Update On Use Of Proceeds From The Private Placement
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 28, 2020 18:19
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT")- Update on Use of Proceeds from the Private Placement
|Announcement Reference
|SG200228OTHR1PDU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CCT, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.