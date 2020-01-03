News
Establishment Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries - AIGP2 Chennai 2 Pte. Ltd. And AIGP2 Chennai 3 Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 3, 2020 17:49
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries - AIGP2 Chennai 2 Pte Ltd and AIGP2 Chennai 3 Pte Ltd
|Announcement Reference
|SG200103OTHRJDG0
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.