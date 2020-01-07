News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - DBS Vickers Pulse Of Asia Conference, Singapore (7 January 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 6, 2020 17:34
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - DBS Vickers Pulse of Asia Conference, Singapore (7 January 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200106OTHRFGPU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued the presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.