News
DBS Vickers Pulse Of Asia Conference, Singapore (7 January 2020)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 6, 2020 18:05
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|DBS Vickers Pulse of Asia Conference, Singapore (7 January 2020)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200106OTHR2R00
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.