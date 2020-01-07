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News

DBS Vickers Pulse Of Asia Conference, Singapore (7 January 2020)

07 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 6, 2020 18:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title DBS Vickers Pulse of Asia Conference, Singapore (7 January 2020)
Announcement Reference SG200106OTHR2R00
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 10,161,786 bytes)
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