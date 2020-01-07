News
Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Changes To The Composition Of The Audit Committee Of The Ascott REIT Manager And Other Updates Following Completion Of The Proposed Combination
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 7, 2020 20:48
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust - Changes to the composition of the Audit Committee
|Announcement Reference
|SG200107OTHRPMFY
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by Ascott Residence Trust on the above matter is for information.