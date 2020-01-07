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Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Changes To The Composition Of The Audit Committee Of The Ascott REIT Manager And Other Updates Following Completion Of The Proposed Combination

07 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 7, 2020 20:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - Changes to the composition of the Audit Committee
Announcement Reference SG200107OTHRPMFY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by Ascott Residence Trust on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 29,490 bytes)
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