News
Dissolution Of Dormant Subsidiary - Chengdu Cheng Kai Property Services Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 9, 2020 17:37
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dissolution of dormant subsidiary, Chengdu Cheng Kai Property Services Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG200109OTHRDKD7
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.