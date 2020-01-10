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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Payment Of Acquisition Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas REIT")

10 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 10, 2020 17:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Payment of Acquisition Fee by Way of Issue of Units
Announcement Reference SG200110OTHRNFFF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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