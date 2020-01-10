News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Payment Of Acquisition Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas REIT")
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 10, 2020 17:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - Payment of Acquisition Fee by Way of Issue of Units
|Announcement Reference
|SG200110OTHRNFFF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.