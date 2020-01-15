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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Becoming A Substantial Shareholder - BlackRock, Inc. And The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

15 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 15, 2020 17:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Becoming a Substantial Shareholder - BlackRock, Inc. and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
Announcement Reference SG200115OTHRV5LP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 3 of BlackRock, Inc. and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 61,705 bytes)
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