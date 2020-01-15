News
S$500,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Perpetual Notes Issued Under S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 15, 2020 17:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|S$500,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Perpetual Notes Issued under S$5,000,000,000 EMTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG200115OTHRGTHB
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.