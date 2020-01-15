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News

S$500,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Perpetual Notes Issued Under S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

15 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 15, 2020 17:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title S$500,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Perpetual Notes Issued under S$5,000,000,000 EMTN Programme
Announcement Reference SG200115OTHRGTHB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 78,459 bytes)
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