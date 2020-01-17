News
Ascendas India Trust - Dissolution Of The Nominating And Remuneration Committee
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 17, 2020 17:50
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AIT - Dissolution of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee
|Announcement Reference
|SG200117OTHRGU6Y
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("AIT"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.