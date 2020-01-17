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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Dissolution Of The Nominating And Remuneration Committee

17 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 17, 2020 18:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Dissolution of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee
Announcement Reference SG200117OTHRYFLM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

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