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News

Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement

22 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 22, 2020 7:54
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Merger of CMT and CCT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement
Announcement Reference SG200122OTHR6BTP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 29,874 bytes)
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