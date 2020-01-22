News
CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Proposed Merger Of CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Commercial Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 22, 2020 8:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Proposed Merger of CMT and CCT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement
|Announcement Reference
|SG200122OTHRV4X9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcements, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust on the above matter are for information.