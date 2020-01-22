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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

22 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 22, 2020 8:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG200122OTHRIG9U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2019, as attached for information:1) News Release - CMT's FY 2019 net property income up 13.1% year-on-year;2) 2019 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and3) Presentation Slides - Full Year 2019 Financial Results.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 299,661 bytes)
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