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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation

22 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 22, 2020 8:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Asset Valuation
Announcement Reference SG200122OTHRL0IV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 139,353 bytes)
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