News
Subscription For And Allotment Of Equity Shares In Aaravalli Logistics Park Private Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 22, 2020 17:23
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Subscription for and Allotment of Equity Shares in Aaravalli Logistics Park Private Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG200122OTHRW1HT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.