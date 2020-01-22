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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

22 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 22, 2020 19:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG200122OTHRPCEQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2019, as attached for information:1) Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter ended 31 December 2019;2) News Release: CMMT posts net property income of RM202.1 million for FY 2019; and3) CMMT Presentation Slides - 4Q 2019 Financial Results.

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  1. Financials (Size: 1,032,815 bytes)
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