News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - CRCT Adopts Precautionary Measures To Contain The Spread Of Novel Coronavirus
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 29, 2020 18:49
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CRCT adopts precautionary measures to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus
|Announcement Reference
|SG200129OTHR4OV6
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued a news release on the above as attached for information.