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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - CRCT Adopts Precautionary Measures To Contain The Spread Of Novel Coronavirus

29 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 29, 2020 18:49
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CRCT adopts precautionary measures to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus
Announcement Reference SG200129OTHR4OV6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued a news release on the above as attached for information.

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