News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 30, 2020 7:06
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG200130OTHRBA70
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (as manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust), have today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides in relation to Ascott Residence Trust ("ART") financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2019, as attached for information. (1) ART News Release - Ascott Residence Trust's 4Q 2019 distribution per stapled security rises 6% to 2.27 cents(2) ART 2019 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statements Announcement (3) ART Presentation Slides - 4Q/FY 2019 Financial Results(4) ART Presentation Slides - Portfolio Details