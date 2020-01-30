News
Ascott Residence Trust - Ascott REIT Permitted Distributions (Stock Code: A68U)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 30, 2020 7:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART - Permitted Distribution for Ascott Reit (stock code: A68U)
|Announcement Reference
|SG200130OTHROPB8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (as manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust), have today issued the announcement in relation to Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), as attached for information.