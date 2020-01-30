CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Residence Trust - Ascott REIT Permitted Distributions (Stock Code: A68U)

30 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 30, 2020 7:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART - Permitted Distribution for Ascott Reit (stock code: A68U)
Announcement Reference SG200130OTHROPB8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (as manager of Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of Ascott Business Trust), have today issued the announcement in relation to Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 242,485 bytes)
Back to top