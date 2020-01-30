News
Ascendas India Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 30, 2020 18:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG200130OTHRZGUV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust"), has today issued the following press release, announcement, presentation slides and supplementary information on a-iTrust's financial results for the 9-month period ended 31 December 2019, as attached for information.1) Press Release - Ascendas India Trust reports 15% growth in DPU for FY2019; 2) Financial Results for the 9-month period ended 31 December 2019;3) Presentation Slides - 3Q FY2019 Financial Results; and4) Supplementary Information