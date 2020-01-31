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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

31 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 31, 2020 17:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG200131OTHRTFRA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued the following press release, announcement, presentation slides and supplementary information on Ascendas Reit's financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, as attached for information:1. Press Release - Ascendas Reit's Total Amount Available for Distribution for FY2019 grew 5.2% y-o-y to S$375.4 million;2. Financial Results for FY2019; 3. Presentation Slides - FY2019 Financial Results; and4. Supplementary Information.

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  1. Press Release (Size: 197,919 bytes)
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