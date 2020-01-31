News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Revaluation Of Ascendas REIT's Properties
|Announcement Title
|Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 31, 2020 17:47
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - Revaluation of Ascendas Reit's Properties
|Announcement Reference
|SG200131OTHRV9OT
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.