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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Revaluation Of Ascendas REIT's Properties

31 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title Notice of Valuation of Real Assets
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 31, 2020 17:47
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Revaluation of Ascendas Reit's Properties
Announcement Reference SG200131OTHRV9OT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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